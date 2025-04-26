

Hybrid cards were in our plans since the very beginning of the game, awaiting their movement alongside Sister Senn. We are very happy to finally awaken them from deep slumber. While at first glance the new card type might seem underpowered, it absolutely makes up for it with their extra versatility, DOUBLING the possibilites!!! 🖤❤️💜💙

How do they work!? It's very simple and elegant design! Players can purchase Hybrid cards by dragging them to either top side of the screen (as Invade card for enemy) or to the bottom side (as Basic card for their own deck) This truly innovative change will be a permanent feature that allows us to pack more SUR5☢️ into SUR5☢️

Sister Senn Release Guide

Sister Senn can be unlocked for 4320 🟨 credits or 825 💎 crystals. Cards she brings to the bood stained table works very well on their own, but are most efficient when paired with other Life Gain ❤️ Survivors. Her tanky kit and 4 Hybrid cards can extend game time to the new lengths!

"Metal fangs drilled into Sister Senn's skull itch every time she spills blood. However, time for the pleasures will come later. First she needs to harvest and freeze organs of the donor. Lamashtu pays a fortune for body parts that closely match the necessary genetic profile..."

Access to a vast DNA🧬 database of potential targets comes at a huge cost. All bloodlink agents must replace their teeth with metal implants that cause immense discomfort when their cravings are not satisfied. This modification ensures that pseudo-vampires are loyal and always happy to serve a bad cause 🩸🩸🩸

Hunger 💀💀 Direct Damage effects can be triggered with Sister Senn or using traditional Tweak effects! Be extremely cautious when gifting this to opponent as it can be easily turned against you 💔 💔

Transfusion can be a powerhouse or menace, depending if the deck has enough Life Gain❤️effects. It's usually a good idea to wait a little before the purchase. Note the card description reads "since last turn" meaning that effect includes life received from Blood Agent💉

Deep Rest has by far the most powerful healing effect in the game, comparable to dealing 3 points of direct damage. It can put a Hunger at the bottom of the deck, to be later drawn with Stitched - triggering a draw bonus 🔥🔥🔥

Survivor Changes

In our pursuit of creating the very best deckbuilding game ever™ we also decided to change some of the older cards to make the Hybrid type feel more common. Similarly to the Spark update we will be consequently adding them from this point forward. We are super excited to see how players can use these newfound powers!

Father Redwood

Torment is now Hybrid type instead of Invade type.

General Nur ad-Din

Phosphorus Bomb is now a Hybrid type instead of Basic type.

Phoebe

Crimelord is now Hybrid type instead of Invade type.

Right now this change is more about lore flavour than actual utility, letting poor Phoebe continue her addiction with a help of nasty drug lord

Dr Daisy

Overgrow is now Hybrid type instead of Invade type.

Mrs. B

Royalties are now Hybrid type instead of Invade type.

Braindead

Preparations combo now correctly uses requried waste from the combo.

QoL and Bug Fixes

Tied Arm, Tied Leg and Lifesteal from Mission 4-5 has been changed to Hybrid type for educational purposes.

Fixed bugs where some cards were not displaying illustrations and showed not_supported titles after destruction.

Fixed bug where Blowup was improperly displaying Traitor illustration.

Cards in the deck preview now have their names colored based on their type.

We are very thankful for everyone reading the message ❤️ As you can see Hybrid cards add even more complexity to the game in an ingenious, natural, gluten-free, non-gmo, blessed fashion. We still have many crazy ideas coming to improve all aspects of the SUR5☢️

~Team Katharsis