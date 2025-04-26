- Fixed an issue where items in the inventory would disappear when a player removed their backpack.
- Players can now climb over fences and rooftops in the Northern Asian village or town.
- Items stored in chests no longer vanish when traveling between maps.
Bug Fixes Patch v1.0.9.5.34.97
Update notes via Steam Community
