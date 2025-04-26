 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18249316 Edited 26 April 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where items in the inventory would disappear when a player removed their backpack.
  • Players can now climb over fences and rooftops in the Northern Asian village or town.
  • Items stored in chests no longer vanish when traveling between maps.

