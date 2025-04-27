- Added a hell Timer
- Added a hell progress bar in the third level
- Some hell items may be moved by the boss now
- Improved visibility of hell items
- Numbers anomalies only appear when not already entered in the terminal
- Changed number positioning of several anomalies
- Fixed outline effect of several items
- The number of progress needed for the overwork hell is now different each act
- Changed terminal feedback to give better advice to the player
- Maximum progress bar now indicates to report to the boss
- Fixed minor bugs in anomalies
- Fixed the timing of getting some achievements
- Added text to cure items
- Exchanged some paper models due high vertices number
There will be another update soon. Then I want to do one last round of playtesting. Thank you for your support! Your playtests have helped immensivly so far.! <3
YoghurtDrop
