27 April 2025 Build 18249275 Edited 27 April 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a hell Timer
  • Added a hell progress bar in the third level
  • Some hell items may be moved by the boss now
  • Improved visibility of hell items
  • Numbers anomalies only appear when not already entered in the terminal
  • Changed number positioning of several anomalies
  • Fixed outline effect of several items
  • The number of progress needed for the overwork hell is now different each act
  • Changed terminal feedback to give better advice to the player
  • Maximum progress bar now indicates to report to the boss
  • Fixed minor bugs in anomalies
  • Fixed the timing of getting some achievements
  • Added text to cure items
  • Exchanged some paper models due high vertices number

There will be another update soon. Then I want to do one last round of playtesting. Thank you for your support! Your playtests have helped immensivly so far.! <3

YoghurtDrop

