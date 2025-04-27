Added a hell Timer

Added a hell progress bar in the third level

Some hell items may be moved by the boss now

Improved visibility of hell items

Numbers anomalies only appear when not already entered in the terminal

Changed number positioning of several anomalies

Fixed outline effect of several items

The number of progress needed for the overwork hell is now different each act

Changed terminal feedback to give better advice to the player

Maximum progress bar now indicates to report to the boss

Fixed minor bugs in anomalies

Fixed the timing of getting some achievements

Added text to cure items

Exchanged some paper models due high vertices number

There will be another update soon. Then I want to do one last round of playtesting. Thank you for your support! Your playtests have helped immensivly so far.! <3

YoghurtDrop