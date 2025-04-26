Suit up, Operators! Our latest hotfix is live on Steam, bringing a wave of polish to Overload Mode, dynamic loading screens, real-time stats and more under-the-hood goodness. Dive in and check out what’s new:
🔋 Overload Mode & Energy Sink Improvements
Box-Collider Drain Zones
Energy Sink Zones now use their actual Box Collider for consistent “hold F to stabilize” detection.
CancelSupercharge Rescue
Fall below max charge while in a sink? We’ll auto-cancel your pending explosion, clear all lingering VFX, and flash a “Stabilized!” alert so you live to fight another round.
VFX & Audio Cleanup
Overcharge effects and warning beeps now start and stop exactly when they should—no more ghost FX or endless alarms.
Streamlined Coroutine Management
Under-the-hood tweaks reduce rare edge-case crashes around sink interactions and supercharge sequences.
🎨 Dynamic Loading Screens
Per-Map Artwork
Each map now proudly displays its own custom loading background—goodbye generic spinner!
🔄 Real-Time Profile & Stats
Instant XP & Rank Updates
Earn XP or rank up mid-match and see your progress bars refresh immediately—no restart required.
Live Core Stats
Kills, Deaths, Wins, Losses (and XP!) now “write → read → redraw” in one seamless flow.
Automatic Profile Refresh
Every stat update triggers a background pull of your profile so you always see the server-authoritative numbers.
🚀 Steam Integration Fixes
Stable Steam Login
Squashed intermittent Steam-auth errors—login should be rock-solid now.
Rich Presence Sync
Your Steam status updates smoothly when you join lobbies or start matches.
⚙️ Under-the-Hood Enhancements
Refactored SceneSyncer
Our loading manager is now more modular and maintainable for faster updates.
Centralized Data Flow
Auto-trigger a profile fetch—future stats or settings will update live out of the box.
Grab your gear, jump into Viper Squad, and experience the fixes firsthand. As always, report any issues on our Discord or Steam Discussions. See you on the battlefield!
