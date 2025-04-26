Suit up, Operators! Our latest hotfix is live on Steam, bringing a wave of polish to Overload Mode, dynamic loading screens, real-time stats and more under-the-hood goodness. Dive in and check out what’s new:

🔋 Overload Mode & Energy Sink Improvements

Box-Collider Drain Zones

Energy Sink Zones now use their actual Box Collider for consistent “hold F to stabilize” detection.

CancelSupercharge Rescue

Fall below max charge while in a sink? We’ll auto-cancel your pending explosion, clear all lingering VFX, and flash a “Stabilized!” alert so you live to fight another round.

VFX & Audio Cleanup

Overcharge effects and warning beeps now start and stop exactly when they should—no more ghost FX or endless alarms.

Streamlined Coroutine Management

Under-the-hood tweaks reduce rare edge-case crashes around sink interactions and supercharge sequences.

🎨 Dynamic Loading Screens

Per-Map Artwork

Each map now proudly displays its own custom loading background—goodbye generic spinner!

🔄 Real-Time Profile & Stats

Instant XP & Rank Updates

Earn XP or rank up mid-match and see your progress bars refresh immediately—no restart required.

Live Core Stats

Kills, Deaths, Wins, Losses (and XP!) now “write → read → redraw” in one seamless flow.

Automatic Profile Refresh

Every stat update triggers a background pull of your profile so you always see the server-authoritative numbers.

🚀 Steam Integration Fixes

Stable Steam Login

Squashed intermittent Steam-auth errors—login should be rock-solid now.

Rich Presence Sync

Your Steam status updates smoothly when you join lobbies or start matches.

⚙️ Under-the-Hood Enhancements

Refactored SceneSyncer

Our loading manager is now more modular and maintainable for faster updates.

Centralized Data Flow

Auto-trigger a profile fetch—future stats or settings will update live out of the box.

Grab your gear, jump into Viper Squad, and experience the fixes firsthand. As always, report any issues on our Discord or Steam Discussions. See you on the battlefield!