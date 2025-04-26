Greetings, mighty gladiators!

By far one of the S&S questions I am asked most is "When are you going to do a remake of Swords and Sandals III?"

(The other question I always get asked is "What's up with the S&S 2 comma glitch, was that on purpose?" - nope, that was just the work of shoddy programming!)

I'm thrilled to at last be able to announce a Swords and Sandals III remaster is in the works - and the Steam Page has just gone live.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2116620/Swords_and_Sandals_3_Redux/]Check out the new Steam page for the game here!

[/url]

Swords and Sandals III Redux is being made using the S&S Immortals engine from 2023, with a few tweaks and changes to suit the faster pace of S&S 3. The gameplay will be almost identical but there's all new bosses, shops, arenas and other cool stuff too. I estimate I've built about 50% of the game so far and am aiming to have it launched late this year (with a possible demo in maybe September).

To celebrate the launch, I've updated the Classic Collection with a few new mods - so go check them out ( including one made by me, Emperor's Requiem !)

Once again, I want to thank all of you awesome S&S fans for allowing me to do this for so long - coming up on 20 years of Swords and Sandals now ( how old do we all feel now eh!!! ), so this has been an absolute privilege and honour to be doing this all these years later.

If you like what you see from S&S 3 Redux's teaser trailer, please throw us a wishlist as it makes a big difference to the almighty Steam Algorithm in terms of game visibility - the more wishlists, the more people will see the Steam Page and the more popularity the game will get.

Gladiators, I salute you!

Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios