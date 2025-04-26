Additions:
Integrated Steam SDK
Enhanced special effects when sacrificing books
Eggs now display the "need to move in" icon immediately after being obtained
Gold income for recruiting monsters is now correctly displayed on the UI
Mute buttons for music and sound effects no longer affect the volume sliders
Heroes of different qualities now have colored borders on their UI frames
Added button for linking X (Twitter) account
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the mage tower hiring prompt being blocked by buildings
Fixed the ability to collect gold even during building construction
Changed files in this update