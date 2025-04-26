Additions:



Integrated Steam SDK

Enhanced special effects when sacrificing books

Eggs now display the "need to move in" icon immediately after being obtained

Gold income for recruiting monsters is now correctly displayed on the UI

Mute buttons for music and sound effects no longer affect the volume sliders

Heroes of different qualities now have colored borders on their UI frames

Added button for linking X (Twitter) account

Bug Fixes:



Fixed the mage tower hiring prompt being blocked by buildings

Fixed the ability to collect gold even during building construction