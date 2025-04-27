When Nyusha replaces Nastya/Ksyusha:

the correct scene with the sofa is displayed in the endings

fixed the display error with the text "nyucond surprised"

Nyusha no longer gets stuck on the left side of the screen

fixed several typos

fixed a rare error with reset after Alice's ending

fixed the error with the lack of a sprite for Nyusha

When pulling out the seven of pentacles, the correct text is now displayed