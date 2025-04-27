 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18248966 Edited 27 April 2025 – 12:19:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Increased the time to complete "Fifteen" to 2:30 (Mara's build in a box)

When Nyusha replaces Nastya/Ksyusha:

  • the correct scene with the sofa is displayed in the endings

  • fixed the display error with the text "nyucond surprised"

  • Nyusha no longer gets stuck on the left side of the screen

  • fixed several typos

  • fixed a rare error with reset after Alice's ending

  • fixed the error with the lack of a sprite for Nyusha

  • When pulling out the seven of pentacles, the correct text is now displayed

  • fixed other minor bugs and shortcomings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2901521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link