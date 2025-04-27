- Increased the time to complete "Fifteen" to 2:30 (Mara's build in a box)
When Nyusha replaces Nastya/Ksyusha:
-
the correct scene with the sofa is displayed in the endings
-
fixed the display error with the text "nyucond surprised"
-
Nyusha no longer gets stuck on the left side of the screen
-
fixed several typos
-
fixed a rare error with reset after Alice's ending
-
fixed the error with the lack of a sprite for Nyusha
-
When pulling out the seven of pentacles, the correct text is now displayed
-
fixed other minor bugs and shortcomings
Changed files in this update