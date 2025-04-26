0.8.2 will soon be here so the time for the usual public test build is now. The major highlights to look for are the water currents system affecting microbes, new patch events, and completed tolerances system (though the GUI sliders need a tiny bit more work that there was no time to complete). And of course there’s also a plethora of smaller features, like bioluminescence, and a variety of bugfixes.

To access the beta build, right click Thrive in Steam and opt-in to the "beta" branch of the game.

As usual please post any feedback you have on this test build on our forums, or in the comments below. We will try to then fix as many found high priority issues before the full 0.8.2 release as possible.