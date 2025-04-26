What's New:

all the dialogs are now available in German!

fixed one of the Steve's costumes, which was turned 90 degrees on the ladders

soldiers in Chapter 6 now have some different variations of their faces

pause now works differently (except the hints) and doesn't break the physics anymore

fixed the ability to leave the building during the battle in Chapter 1-4

lighting situation was improved in Chapter 6-3

fixed some texture problems in Chapter 3-3

fixed the visible crosshair during the cutscene in Chapter 3-3

lighting situation was improved in Chapter 3-3

language settings now have some tooltips with the names of its countries

fixed Montana's hair on the Gamma screen

changed the music in the last cutscene in Chapter 15 (Shekulli I Dreqit -> Ex-Cess)

fixed the Chapter 10 redirect in the last cutscene after the credits instead of the Main Menu one (it can't be skipped at all now)

added some voice lines to Chapter 14-2

added some voice lines to Chapter 6-3

fixed the number text position on the Fish Found screen

now you can rebind the Forward button

Assamese is now one of the supported languages (localization confirmed!)