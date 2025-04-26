What's New:
all the dialogs are now available in German!
fixed one of the Steve's costumes, which was turned 90 degrees on the ladders
soldiers in Chapter 6 now have some different variations of their faces
pause now works differently (except the hints) and doesn't break the physics anymore
fixed the ability to leave the building during the battle in Chapter 1-4
lighting situation was improved in Chapter 6-3
fixed some texture problems in Chapter 3-3
fixed the visible crosshair during the cutscene in Chapter 3-3
lighting situation was improved in Chapter 3-3
language settings now have some tooltips with the names of its countries
fixed Montana's hair on the Gamma screen
changed the music in the last cutscene in Chapter 15 (Shekulli I Dreqit -> Ex-Cess)
fixed the Chapter 10 redirect in the last cutscene after the credits instead of the Main Menu one (it can't be skipped at all now)
added some voice lines to Chapter 14-2
added some voice lines to Chapter 6-3
fixed the number text position on the Fish Found screen
now you can rebind the Forward button
Assamese is now one of the supported languages (localization confirmed!)
fixed some Swedish localization issues
Players' suggestions:
weapon reload times were reduced
enemy bullet traces are not going through the walls anymore (pistols only, and it wasn't fixed for the bosses)
fixed the rifle's range limit (1200 m -> 8000 m)
fixed the cutscene helicopter from Chapter 14-1 which was not hidden properly
helicopter in Chapter 14-1 has no speedometer anymore
fixed the weapon switching with double guns in Chapter 1-4
enemies now will hit you more often with the pistol fire
fixed some graphical glitches with the sniper lasers in Chapter 13-3
now you can get some gold guns by getting enough kills in your stat
