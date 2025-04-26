 Skip to content

Major 26 April 2025 Build 18248878 Edited 26 April 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • all the dialogs are now available in German!

  • fixed one of the Steve's costumes, which was turned 90 degrees on the ladders

  • soldiers in Chapter 6 now have some different variations of their faces

  • pause now works differently (except the hints) and doesn't break the physics anymore

  • fixed the ability to leave the building during the battle in Chapter 1-4

  • lighting situation was improved in Chapter 6-3

  • fixed some texture problems in Chapter 3-3

  • fixed the visible crosshair during the cutscene in Chapter 3-3

  • lighting situation was improved in Chapter 3-3

  • language settings now have some tooltips with the names of its countries

  • fixed Montana's hair on the Gamma screen

  • changed the music in the last cutscene in Chapter 15 (Shekulli I Dreqit -> Ex-Cess)

  • fixed the Chapter 10 redirect in the last cutscene after the credits instead of the Main Menu one (it can't be skipped at all now)

  • added some voice lines to Chapter 14-2

  • added some voice lines to Chapter 6-3

  • fixed the number text position on the Fish Found screen

  • now you can rebind the Forward button

  • Assamese is now one of the supported languages (localization confirmed!)

  • fixed some Swedish localization issues

Players' suggestions:

  • weapon reload times were reduced

  • enemy bullet traces are not going through the walls anymore (pistols only, and it wasn't fixed for the bosses)

  • fixed the rifle's range limit (1200 m -> 8000 m)

  • fixed the cutscene helicopter from Chapter 14-1 which was not hidden properly

  • helicopter in Chapter 14-1 has no speedometer anymore

  • fixed the weapon switching with double guns in Chapter 1-4

  • enemies now will hit you more often with the pistol fire

  • fixed some graphical glitches with the sniper lasers in Chapter 13-3

  • now you can get some gold guns by getting enough kills in your stat

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1907401
