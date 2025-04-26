Head Lamp

A headlamp was added because it was very dark at night. You can turn it on and off with the "P" key.

Dragging items

It was quite annoying not being able to rotate the items as you wanted while dragging them. This problem is now gone. You can switch a dragged object to rotation change mode by pressing the r key, and you can adjust its rotation with the "T" and "Y" keys.

Peeling machine

You can use the right mouse button to repair the peeling machine. Sound is now played while it is being repaired, so you can tell that you have repaired it. I also fixed the error that occurred when putting too much wood into the machine.

Woodshed

I observed that players put their wood in the places I created for placing machines in the warehouse. So I placed the woodshed inside the warehouse.

Inventory

When you want to throw an item in your inventory to the ground, the next slot is now selected. This way, you can throw your wood to the ground very quickly.

When you load a saved game, if you have wood in your inventory, you may have observed that when you want to pick up the wood, it cannot resist gravity. I have solved this problem. Now loading a saved game does not cause a problem.