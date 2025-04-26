 Skip to content

26 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Build 1.05:

Fixed Bugs:

  • Multi hit attacks like probe causing Radioactive Boom to stack twice when they die
  • Fortress and Shields up giving Payload double shield.
  • Reckless Strategy giving one card instead of 2 on upgrade.
  • Volatile Laser consuming a charge on self damage
  • Stealth Assault not applying increased damage when playing with Silo.
  • Slime not being targetable after infested ship teleports away
  • Missiles not applying damage modifiers from actor ships.
  • Strategy cards showing incorrect counter numbers
  • Act screen getting stuck sometimes with drifting controllers

