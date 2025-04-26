Build 1.05:
Fixed Bugs:
- Multi hit attacks like probe causing Radioactive Boom to stack twice when they die
- Fortress and Shields up giving Payload double shield.
- Reckless Strategy giving one card instead of 2 on upgrade.
- Volatile Laser consuming a charge on self damage
- Stealth Assault not applying increased damage when playing with Silo.
- Slime not being targetable after infested ship teleports away
- Missiles not applying damage modifiers from actor ships.
- Strategy cards showing incorrect counter numbers
- Act screen getting stuck sometimes with drifting controllers
