Changed
Implemented level scaling for aggressive roaming enemies spawns for players up to level 20 so that new games are less frustrating to get going. The aggressive roaming enemy spawn chance will gradually scale up from level one to 20. Note: POI’s will still have aggressive enemies from the start of new games so low level players will need to be careful near these areas
Enemies will now only attack the players base if the player is within 100m so they will only attack your base if you are alive and in the immediate area so have a chance to defend it
Reduced deadliness of ranged bandits
Reduced Global loot item spawning by 40%
