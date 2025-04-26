🆕 New Content & Adjustments
⚔️ Arena Item Restrictions Expanded:
- A few more items are now not allowed in Arena PvP to maintain balance and fairness!
🌿 Rare Plant Spawns Increased:
- Maps that had only 1 rare plant spawn now have 2! Time to gather, craft, and profit — the herbalists rise again!
🥚 Easter Egg Drop Deadline:
- Heads up! Easter Egg drops will end on 27.04 — so this is your final weekend to collect them!
- The Easter Event Exchange and Chest Upgrading remain active for 1 more week, so don’t forget to trade in your eggs and enjoy the Easter Breakfast Boost before it spoils!
❄️ Iceland Anomaly Begins:
- Something strange is happening in Iceland...
Rare appearances are expected — but it might take some time before they’re fully discovered.
Adventurers, prepare to slay and uncover the unknown!
🔥 Zagan’s Fire Brother Dungeon – Boss Drop Added:
- The Final Boss now drops valuable loot, making the dungeon run much more rewarding!
- But beware — the boss has been buffed and won’t go down easy. It’s guarding that treasure for a reason!
⏰ Event Reminder – Rift Jumper Tonight at 20:00 CET!
- Don’t miss the Rift Jumper Event happening this evening at 20:00 CET!
- ⚠️ Guild Skill Notice: If your guild is using their Rift Jumper — do NOT combine it with this event, as it won’t stack or double. Best to use it separately to avoid wasting it!
🔨 Development Update:
- While we cook up the 100er Update, this week’s patch is focused on light improvements and keeping events running.
Enjoy the final days of the Easter Event, good luck in Iceland, and we’ll see you tonight at the Rift Jumper! ✨
The Inferna Team
