OK, folks. As mentioned in yesterday's DD:

The improved mod loading system is here. This is a live-testing version. A more formal announcement will be posted after everything is confirmed to be working properly.

All Hail NEOLITHIA!

诸君，正如昨天的日志中提到的：

一个进化的Mod载入系统现在已经上线。这是一个上线测试版本。更正式的公告会在测试完毕确认所有功能都正常后发布。

NEOLITHIA万岁！

English

[Mod]Using mods is now much easier. You no longer really need to use Steam Workshop or manually set up any paths in any text files. You just need to dump your mod into the new Mods folder in the game's folder. The game will automatically load all mods at the start of the game.

[Mod]Loading order: Steam Workshop mods -> Mods in the game's mod folder -> Mods manually set in SteamWorkshopAdditionalPath.txt (It supports mods even on another machine in your local network.) In case of mod conflicts, the latter will overwrite the content of the one loaded earlier.

[Mod]Local test has been done on one of everyone's favorite NSFW mod. Everything works great.

简体中文

【Mod】使用Mod现在更加简单了。你无需通过Steam工坊或者手动配置路径。你现在可以直接把Mod的整个文件夹丢到游戏根目录下新出现的名叫Mods的目录下。游戏在启动时会自动读取这个文件夹里的所有Mod。

【Mod】读取顺序：Steam工坊的Mod -> 游戏本地文件夹的Mod -> 通过SteamWorkshopAdditionalPath.txt手动配置路径的Mod（甚至支持局域网中安装在其它电脑上的Mod。）后加载的Mod会在有冲突时覆盖掉之前加载的Mod的内容。

【Mod】已经对大家最喜欢的某个NSFW Mod进行了测试。一切均可完美运行。

