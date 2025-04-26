4.26 Server Maintenance
Asia Server Time: 17:00 - 18:00
UTC Time: 09:00 - 10:00
Wardrobe Optimizations
Attribute slot unlock levels adjusted to 2/3/7 (previously 2/6/12)
Wardrobe decoration level requirement raised to 20 (previously 15)
Luck stat scaling adjusted to 2%~40% (previously 2%~15%)
Black Soul/White Soul acquisition scaling adjusted to 2%~20% (previously 2%~15%)
Quality-of-Life Improvements
Infinite Cube activation time changed to season start (previously after 5 days)
Platinum Shop: Tome of Talent availability adjusted to match Tome of Expertise; temporary backpack now unlocks with the season
Season Hunt Event: Defeating Lava King 1 with a B-rank or higher now guarantees a drop of [Medusa's Fang]
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the seasonal decoration Luck buff would disappear after logging out
