26 April 2025 Build 18248640 Edited 26 April 2025 – 09:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Updates:

  • Revamped item and weapon descriptions for better readability.

  • Replaced old popups with new, dynamic ones. New popups can be pinned, moved, and have nested popups.

  • Tweaked smaller text style for better readability.

  • Replaced: 'move', 'time', and 'reload' trigger costs with corresponding damage stats. 

  • 'Damage' now gives percentage damage increase to weapons.

  • Replaced 'Bullet lifetime' and 'Bullet speed' with a 'Range' stat.

New:

  • Weapons now have specific ratios for their stats.

  • Stats now have icons for easier readability.

  • (Stat) Area size: Increases size of area attacks.

  • (Starting weapon) Rocket launcher: Shoots exploding bullets behind player.

  • (Weapon) Airstrike radio: Calls an air strike on random enemies.

  • (Weapon) First prism: Shoots a powerful laser around the player.

  • (Item) Bag of treats: Increases damage from summons.

  • (Item) Spyglass: Increases range. 

  • (Item) Magnifying glass: Increases area size. 

