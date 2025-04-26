Updates:
Revamped item and weapon descriptions for better readability.
Replaced old popups with new, dynamic ones. New popups can be pinned, moved, and have nested popups.
Tweaked smaller text style for better readability.
Replaced: 'move', 'time', and 'reload' trigger costs with corresponding damage stats.
'Damage' now gives percentage damage increase to weapons.
Replaced 'Bullet lifetime' and 'Bullet speed' with a 'Range' stat.
New:
Weapons now have specific ratios for their stats.
Stats now have icons for easier readability.
(Stat) Area size: Increases size of area attacks.
(Starting weapon) Rocket launcher: Shoots exploding bullets behind player.
(Weapon) Airstrike radio: Calls an air strike on random enemies.
(Weapon) First prism: Shoots a powerful laser around the player.
(Item) Bag of treats: Increases damage from summons.
(Item) Spyglass: Increases range.
(Item) Magnifying glass: Increases area size.
