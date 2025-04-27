Friends, we have released a hotfix that fixes the problem with launching saves for players who have not purchased DLC-1. However, if the save was created before the update and now does not launch, you can fix it manually. Below is a detailed instruction:

List of fixes in update 1.52:

• Fixed the error of binding the DLC1 requirement to saves

• Fixed the operation of the inventory and quest log in the PDA

• Fixed the operation of the robotic arm

• Fixed the issuance of rewards for the quest "Cleanliness and Order"

• Fixed Diana's behavior after being refused at the museum

• Fixed the logic for obtaining the "Hipster" achievement.

Instructions for fixing the DLC-1 requirement if it is not purchased:

Go to the folder: C:\Users*Username*\AppData\LocalLow

insar\Saturn\Save Find the desired save file and open it in a text editor (for example, Notepad++). Use the search (Ctrl+F) and find the DLCService section. It will look like this: "DLCService":{"key":"DLCService","data":"[\"Main\",\"DLC1\",\"DLC0\"]" Remove the \"DLC1\" segment from the line Save the changes in the same file (Ctrl+S).

After this, saving should work as usual.

Answers to frequently asked questions about fixing saves

• Will I have to do this every time?

No. The cause of the error has been found and fixed. After the update, new saves will work correctly.

• Why can't you fix this automatically?

Saves are stored locally on players' computers, and we do not have access to them.

• Will this damage other saves?

No. The changes only affect the selected file. If you need to fix several saves, you need to repeat the procedure for each of them separately.

• Is it possible to disable DLC this way, even if they are purchased?

We do not recommend doing this. If you started the game with the DLC installed, disabling it may damage the save.

If you have any questions, write in the comments!

We also remind you about the feedback form: https://forms.yandex.ru/u/67215526068ff02b649168f6

Thank you for your support!