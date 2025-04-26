 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18248488 Edited 26 April 2025 – 09:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions:

  • Pet System: Pets can now be leveled up by feeding them! A leveled pet can accompany you into dungeons and help during settlement activities.

  • Steam Achievements: I've added a bunch of Steam achievements, many of them hidden like easter eggs, waiting for you to discover!

  • Russian Localization: The game is now available in Russian!

  • Multi-Jumping: Players can now jump multiple times... because it's fun :)

Changes:

  • Bosses in Lavalands are now faster and more challenging.

  • Increased the brightness of street lights.

  • In Greenlands, music will now play randomly instead of looping the same track.

  • The harvest key prompt now shows when crops are ready.

  • Updated the Gold Mine model in Greenlands.

  • Reduced the delay between Skeleton Archer shots.

  • Resources can no longer be crafted.

  • Increased the drop rate for leg armor.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Escape menu could cause the game to freeze with no way to exit.

  • Removed excessive bloom from ghost and creep skills.

  • Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in Lavalands.

  • Nighttime during overcast weather is no longer excessively dark.

  • Fixed loud wind noise during heavy rain.

  • Settlement music volume now correctly adjusts based on your settings.

  • Fixed a bug where pickup tool text would stay on screen.

  • Snipers now properly target the nearest enemies.

  • Item comparison UI now works as intended.

  • Bait count now displays correctly while fishing.

  • Fixed an issue where players could accidentally fish while interacting with UI elements.

  • Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the fishing animation.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3396311
