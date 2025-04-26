New Additions:
-
Pet System: Pets can now be leveled up by feeding them! A leveled pet can accompany you into dungeons and help during settlement activities.
-
Steam Achievements: I've added a bunch of Steam achievements, many of them hidden like easter eggs, waiting for you to discover!
-
Russian Localization: The game is now available in Russian!
-
Multi-Jumping: Players can now jump multiple times... because it's fun :)
Changes:
-
Bosses in Lavalands are now faster and more challenging.
-
Increased the brightness of street lights.
-
In Greenlands, music will now play randomly instead of looping the same track.
-
The harvest key prompt now shows when crops are ready.
-
Updated the Gold Mine model in Greenlands.
-
Reduced the delay between Skeleton Archer shots.
-
Resources can no longer be crafted.
-
Increased the drop rate for leg armor.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed a bug where the Escape menu could cause the game to freeze with no way to exit.
-
Removed excessive bloom from ghost and creep skills.
-
Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in Lavalands.
-
Nighttime during overcast weather is no longer excessively dark.
-
Fixed loud wind noise during heavy rain.
-
Settlement music volume now correctly adjusts based on your settings.
-
Fixed a bug where pickup tool text would stay on screen.
-
Snipers now properly target the nearest enemies.
-
Item comparison UI now works as intended.
-
Bait count now displays correctly while fishing.
-
Fixed an issue where players could accidentally fish while interacting with UI elements.
-
Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the fishing animation.
Changed files in this update