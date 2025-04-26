Greetings golfers! Welcome once more to another progress report, where we take a look at what I’ve been cooking up for the next update to Super Video Golf.

This update is centred on upgrades - a long asked for feature. Soon you’ll be able to visit the Equipment Counter in the Clubhouse to pick up fancy new stat-buffs for all your clubs, as well as upgrade your balls! Upgrades are acquired in exchange for in-game credits, earned by playing through Career mode or competitive Free-play.

The Equipment Counter can be found by visiting either the Clubhouse, or directly from the Roster menu in Freeplay. Once you’ve stocked up on your fancy new upgrades, head on over to the Profile Editor, where each profile has its own loadout that allows you to assign your upgrades to each of your clubs.

For example you can upgrade your driver to eke out a little further distance, at the cost of accuracy and the increased likelihood of a slice - or increase the punch of the 9 iron at the cost of top-spin. Think of it as a light sheen of RPG style buffs, although they are completely optional if this isn’t your thing. To cap it all there are a range of new club models available to choose from, which are unlocked as you progress through the upgrade system.

And, while this is going to be the main focus of the next update, I’ve also been adding other, smaller, features to the game, based on player feedback. For example there are a couple of new options: first it’s possible to enable the chase cam when putting, if you prefer that to the overhead view.

This is complemented by an option to automatically zoom the view when the ball is in motion.

Secondly there’s a new option to display the current monthly leader for each course on the the score board while you play a Freeplay round - so it’s almost as if you’re going toe to toe with them right then and there 😁

The free-cam / photo mode has been enhanced with a new shortcut to jump the camera to the estimated target of the ball:

with a similar function being added to the overview map.

And, finally, I’ve also tweaked the UI here and there, such as highlighting the current putter range at the bottom of the screen.

Thanks goes out to everyone who’s offered feedback - I love hearing what you think and working on implementing new ideas or improving the game in some way. There are still more things to be revealed for the 1.21 release of Super Video Golf, so if you’ve suggested something and not seen it mentioned here don’t worry! It’s possible that it’ll be included yet 😁

The features outlined above are currently available in public beta: if you’d like to try them out and offer any suggestions on how they can be improved (or point out any pesky bugs 🙄) you can choose the beta branch from the game’s properties in your Steam library. I’m always lurking around on the Discussions, Group Chat or Discord, so do leave any notes you may have there, thanks! 😁

That’s it for this update, hope to see you on the fairway - Happy Golfing! 🏌️‍♂️⛳