26 April 2025 Build 18248415 Edited 26 April 2025 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug that caused Medium and Hard AI to stop progressing

  • Improved AI behavior.

  • Now idle units will react to attacks even if the attack range is insufficient.

  • Made changes to mission 4.

  • Optimization was performed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3150031
