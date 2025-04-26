-
Fixed a bug that caused Medium and Hard AI to stop progressing
-
Improved AI behavior.
-
Now idle units will react to attacks even if the attack range is insufficient.
-
Made changes to mission 4.
-
Optimization was performed.
Update 1.07
Update notes via Steam Community
