Hi friends. Another small update, adding two requested features: "Delete Save File" and "Unlock All Content" buttons now exist on the character select screen (with a double-confirm popup to make sure nobody accidentally nukes their progress).

"Unlock All Content" will unlock all characters, difficulty levels, skills, talents, consumables, boss variations, and starting talents. Note that enabling this will not affect achievements or milestones (tracked stats).

So if you're a bad enough dude to take on Corporate Hell without climbing the ladder... now you can!

A "Select Random Talent" option for starting talents just missed the cut here but will be in the next update.

Have an excellent weekend.

Travis & Zafi