Hello beloved community!
Last several months, I was working on huge optimizations, but since those are not ready yet, I've prepared content update for you instead.
It is one of the last 3 content updates I promised long time ago, before the game could be fully released.
Update content:
- 16 new aircraft (4 types)
- Fixes & quality of life updates
Those planes are dedicated to last eras of game progression, so it can be difficult to get them, but those are definitely worthy. Not only because of their higher speed, very low fuel consumption and capacity, but I love especially the design of the 2 most modern airplanes - Mican and Meda, designed by talented artist Vlastimil Müller, who named those concepts after his own children. I am sure you will love it too ;)
Here you can check detailed change log:
Modern aircraft
- Added 16 new aircraft (4 types with 4 different variants)
Life quality
- Added possibility to move camera by cursor near screen border (works in windowed too) and can be disabled in settings/game
Fixes
-
Improved track laying alg to rather show errors over not-empty-spaces than offering crazy curves
-
Raised camera higher above the terrain by 25%
-
Fixed hangar window buttons
-
When multiple vehicle windows opened, selecting routelist will preview in only one of them
-
Road vehicles do not overpass when it is not really needed (keep waiting in traffic jam etc)
-
Company progress counting (missed number of planes etc)
-
Placement or upgrading infrastructure is properly applied into balance sheet
-
Balance sheet has a proper tooltip (was missing some lines)
-
Trains are not loading/unloading in one save (also building indices were mismatched after latest changes)
-
Overlay toolbar now has a proper size when using auto overlay option
-
Station platforms have proper walls when right next to the airport
-
Planes properly find the way to the destination when possible (it detected obstacles when overlay not showed anything)
-
Powerplants capacity and usage of electricity fixed
-
Transition of electrified track and others
-
Road Crossings geometrical smoothing
-
One way road arrows positioning on slope
-
Wrong placing of roads as series of diagonal curves
-
Track laying circles improved a bit
-
Transition from higher to lower track types (including pathfinding)
-
Tunnel highlighted track type
-
Removing track with signal by removing tool (when drag & drop over longer section)
-
Music playing after start
-
Multiple signals placement
-
Path highlighting in tunnel
I will continue on optimizations and explain their principle in the next post. We have also road vehicles content ahead and then, finally, 7th era & end game content update ;) I am so looking forward to this update.
Thank you so much for all your support and time spent with our game!
Meantime, please do enjoy the sprint season and have a great day!
Best regards,
Jan
