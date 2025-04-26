Hello beloved community!

Last several months, I was working on huge optimizations, but since those are not ready yet, I've prepared content update for you instead.

It is one of the last 3 content updates I promised long time ago, before the game could be fully released.

Update content:

16 new aircraft (4 types)

Fixes & quality of life updates

Those planes are dedicated to last eras of game progression, so it can be difficult to get them, but those are definitely worthy. Not only because of their higher speed, very low fuel consumption and capacity, but I love especially the design of the 2 most modern airplanes - Mican and Meda, designed by talented artist Vlastimil Müller, who named those concepts after his own children. I am sure you will love it too ;)

Here you can check detailed change log:

Modern aircraft

Added 16 new aircraft (4 types with 4 different variants)

Life quality

Added possibility to move camera by cursor near screen border (works in windowed too) and can be disabled in settings/game

Fixes

Improved track laying alg to rather show errors over not-empty-spaces than offering crazy curves

Raised camera higher above the terrain by 25%

Fixed hangar window buttons

When multiple vehicle windows opened, selecting routelist will preview in only one of them

Road vehicles do not overpass when it is not really needed (keep waiting in traffic jam etc)

Company progress counting (missed number of planes etc)

Placement or upgrading infrastructure is properly applied into balance sheet

Balance sheet has a proper tooltip (was missing some lines)

Trains are not loading/unloading in one save (also building indices were mismatched after latest changes)

Overlay toolbar now has a proper size when using auto overlay option

Station platforms have proper walls when right next to the airport

Planes properly find the way to the destination when possible (it detected obstacles when overlay not showed anything)

Powerplants capacity and usage of electricity fixed

Transition of electrified track and others

Road Crossings geometrical smoothing

One way road arrows positioning on slope

Wrong placing of roads as series of diagonal curves

Track laying circles improved a bit

Transition from higher to lower track types (including pathfinding)

Tunnel highlighted track type

Removing track with signal by removing tool (when drag & drop over longer section)

Music playing after start

Multiple signals placement

Path highlighting in tunnel

I will continue on optimizations and explain their principle in the next post. We have also road vehicles content ahead and then, finally, 7th era & end game content update ;) I am so looking forward to this update.

Thank you so much for all your support and time spent with our game!

Meantime, please do enjoy the sprint season and have a great day!

Best regards,

Jan