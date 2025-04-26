The problem of incorrect actual button prompts in the case of the Azerty keyboard has been fixed.

The problem of the misaligned offset value of the floating prompt box in the aquarium has been fixed.

The error that the floating prompt box has an upper limit of only 5 items each time it is displayed has been fixed.

The speed of moving with the middle mouse button on the layout panel has been adjusted.

The rarity of the ocean sunfish has been adjusted, appropriately solving the problem that the probability of encountering ocean sunfish at the seaside during the daytime is too high when using high-level fishing bait.

The setting that objects on the layout page must have a floor has been cancelled. Now, they can be directly placed in the expanded positions.

Now, when using the shortcut key to eat food, a floating prompt indicating the restoration of stamina will be additionally displayed at the character's position.