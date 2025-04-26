 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18247936 Edited 26 April 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Removed "Japan" as a general location → Replaced with specific locations within Japan
"Renault Korea" renamed to "Renault"
Added 416 new prompts across existing categories (excluding sports)
In professions (250) and animals (209), no additional common prompts currently found.
(Rare/overly specific prompts like "Bronze Dragonfly", "Giant Dragonfly", "Longhorn Dragonfly" will take longer.)
Added 131 new entries in Animation category

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3555701
  • Loading history…
