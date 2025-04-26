-
The Icefang unit now uses the correct sprites, both on the map and during combat cutscenes.
Phoenix has reduced priority when using her Battle Power to target her own troops. She still can still do it (as its part of her story) but she will now only do it if the trade with the player is positive. This slightly increases the difficulty when facing her in missions.
Fixed decorations missing from the campaign map when switching between states.
Post Release Day 10 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
