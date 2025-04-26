 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18247933 Edited 26 April 2025 – 07:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The Icefang unit now uses the correct sprites, both on the map and during combat cutscenes.

  • Phoenix has reduced priority when using her Battle Power to target her own troops. She still can still do it (as its part of her story) but she will now only do it if the trade with the player is positive. This slightly increases the difficulty when facing her in missions.

  • Fixed decorations missing from the campaign map when switching between states.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2368301
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2368303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link