26 April 2025 Build 18247921 Edited 26 April 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small update with important priority fixes and improvements suggested by the community.
Thanks for your feedback!

Here are the patch notes (1.06.24):

  • Improvements to the ranking system in Major Circuit
  • Added "Potential star gained" feedback in the post fight summary
  • Decreased decay gain by 50% when a boxer is away on a special deal contract
  • Overall decay gain has been decreased by 50%
  • Reduced the amount of fights needed to unlock a contender fight in Major
  • Increased chance by fame events to get a contender fight in Major and World circuit
  • Increased chance to gain a potential star after losing a Major title fight
  • Increased chance to gain a potential star after losing a World title fight
  • Tweaks to fame gain in Major circuit
  • Fixed a spawn issue in the gym ("THE GHOST" bug from the forum)

