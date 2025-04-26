Small update with important priority fixes and improvements suggested by the community.
Thanks for your feedback!
Here are the patch notes (1.06.24):
- Improvements to the ranking system in Major Circuit
- Added "Potential star gained" feedback in the post fight summary
- Decreased decay gain by 50% when a boxer is away on a special deal contract
- Overall decay gain has been decreased by 50%
- Reduced the amount of fights needed to unlock a contender fight in Major
- Increased chance by fame events to get a contender fight in Major and World circuit
- Increased chance to gain a potential star after losing a Major title fight
- Increased chance to gain a potential star after losing a World title fight
- Tweaks to fame gain in Major circuit
- Fixed a spawn issue in the gym ("THE GHOST" bug from the forum)
Changed files in this update