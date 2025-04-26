 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18247913
Euler Jump Update!
Here’s what’s new:

  • Euler Jump Added – Replay the tutorial to learn how to do it!

  • New Menu Look – Updated design with interactive buttons.

  • Adjusted Scoring – Component scoring has been rebalanced.

  • "Jumps" Challenge – Earn extra XP by landing difficult jumps in competitions!

  • Training Mode Option – Choose to use energy, just like in real competitions.

  • Tips Book – Find useful tips in the main menu to improve your score.

Thanks for playing! Suggestions are always welcome!

