Euler Jump Update!
Here’s what’s new:
Euler Jump Added – Replay the tutorial to learn how to do it!
New Menu Look – Updated design with interactive buttons.
Adjusted Scoring – Component scoring has been rebalanced.
"Jumps" Challenge – Earn extra XP by landing difficult jumps in competitions!
Training Mode Option – Choose to use energy, just like in real competitions.
Tips Book – Find useful tips in the main menu to improve your score.
Thanks for playing! Suggestions are always welcome!
