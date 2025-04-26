Interface
- Improved markdown renderer.
Nodes
-
Add more info about blend modes.
-
[Path] Add "Rotate long path" property.
Bugs
-
[Command Palette] Fix crash when typing. (I can't believe I forgot this feature is a thing... I thought it'll be useful.)
-
[Notification Panel] Fix misaligned text.
-
[Group Input] Fix settings value type not resetting some value.
-
[Group Input] Fix array warning when loading from older version.
-
[Blend, Composite] Add invalid blend mode warning.
-
Fix error when connecting loop with dummy input.
