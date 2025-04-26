 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18247872 Edited 26 April 2025 – 06:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface

  • Improved markdown renderer.

Nodes

  • Add more info about blend modes.

  • [Path] Add "Rotate long path" property.

Bugs

  • [Command Palette] Fix crash when typing. (I can't believe I forgot this feature is a thing... I thought it'll be useful.)

  • [Notification Panel] Fix misaligned text.

  • [Group Input] Fix settings value type not resetting some value.

  • [Group Input] Fix array warning when loading from older version.

  • [Blend, Composite] Add invalid blend mode warning.

  • Fix error when connecting loop with dummy input.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2299511
