30 April 2025 Build 18247861 Edited 30 April 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Grand Piano Simulator has been updated!

Make the camera mode switchable.

  • EDIT Mode
    This is a mode where you can edit the camera's placement.

  • VIEW Mode
    This is a viewing mode that prevents the camera's placement from being moved.

  • AUTOSWITCH Mode
    This is a mode that automatically switches between cameras. You can change the switching interval by modifying the Transition.

  • Display a dialog to allow key configuration upon the first launch.

  • Modify the application so that save data can be reset with the Delete key upon startup.

  • Allow free placement of lights in the Empty scene. Resetting will place three initial lights.

  • Fixed several bugs in the level editor.

If old version level data remains, objects may not be displayed correctly.
In that case, either reposition the objects in the level editor or initialize with the reset button.
You can also reset by pressing the Delete key on the loading screen at startup.

