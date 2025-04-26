 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18247811 Edited 26 April 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Choo Choo Engineers!

A few survivors have found a supply helicopter and they can get it flying again! Once the supply helicopter is working you can buy gold and steel from your upgrade menu using cash!

This section of track will appear very early in your journey at about 10%. Being able to buy gold and steel with money means that if you find a wall of zombies in front of you that seem too overwhelming then you can whittle them down and collect cash. Using your cash you can then order in gold or steel and then use that to upgrade your primary weapon power. A great strategy to ensure you never get stuck!

For $4,000 you can buy 3 gold, or 4 steel. If you have cash you can order in as many supplies as you need.

Keep on blowing up the zombie horde!
GTGD

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3531422
  • Loading history…
