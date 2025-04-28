Thank you all for waiting so patiently.
The day has finally arrived.
"Mythical Concept STARNAUT" is officially released today!
Embark on a journey to rebuild a fallen Earth in this loop-style roguelike, where the world changes every 30 minutes.
Based on the feedback from our Steam Early Access players, we have reviewed and restructured the entire game.
▼ Highlights of the Full Release:
60 stages in total
49 types of weapons
22 playable characters
Full story now unlocked
English localization and improved performance
Perhaps this journey will reveal the connection between the world of El Shaddai and your own memories.
We invite you to experience this new "Mythical Concept" —
and we would be thrilled if you shared your impressions with us!
Changed files in this update