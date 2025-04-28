Thank you all for waiting so patiently.

The day has finally arrived.

"Mythical Concept STARNAUT" is officially released today!

Embark on a journey to rebuild a fallen Earth in this loop-style roguelike, where the world changes every 30 minutes.

Based on the feedback from our Steam Early Access players, we have reviewed and restructured the entire game.

▼ Highlights of the Full Release:

60 stages in total

49 types of weapons

22 playable characters

Full story now unlocked

English localization and improved performance

Perhaps this journey will reveal the connection between the world of El Shaddai and your own memories.

We invite you to experience this new "Mythical Concept" —

and we would be thrilled if you shared your impressions with us!