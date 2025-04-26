“Password” distribution system change

Password distributions are now checked via an online server instead of being downloaded at the start of the game. This should hopefully enable anyone experiencing the bug with remote config to access distributions in real time now. Via the new system, we are also now able to host limited distributions that should (hopefully) have private passwords. We don’t have anything specific in mind (nor planned) but the main reason I wanted to add this is to open up the possibility of charity rewards; since it would be functional alongside the DRM free versions of the game. (Unless this game were to suddenly have a high player count it probably won’t get used for this) As long as no issues come up with this system, we will also convert the shops to be server based so that we no longer have to push updates solely to store local copies. (The daily shop will continue to have random items when accessed offline). We will also try to get it working so you can bind the ambassador certificate to your online account and use it with the DRM free version without having to have the Steam version installed.

Also the password screen has audio now, didn’t realize it was missing until earlier this week lol.

New Treasures!

Added a couple new treasures! To make sure this gets out today I haven’t modified the achievements to account for them yet

I don’t want to spoiler the names but to point you in the right direction Jud gained two more treasures Enzio, Polly, Hecate, Carmy, and Kendra each gained one new treasure



Minor Additions

Added some new cosmetics for upcoming events.

The following items were added to Enzio-Pon Saipan Camo, Canada Daze, and Weedy Daze (Misprint) can now be pulled from Evidence Locker Finds I Hate Earth (skin and theme), Weedy Daze, and Canada Daze (Misprint), can now be pulled from Kendra’s banner Tossed Salad, French Onion Soup, The Main Course, The Medium Cheese, Macaron Tower, Olive and Pimento, and Fish Bone can now be pulled from Carmy’s banner All new treasures were added to their respective character’s banners.

For the time being, this year’s Easter and April Fool’s cosmetics aren’t going to be added to Enzio-Pon or put back in the shop. Current plan is to only bring them back whenever we stop doing new events for the game. (You can still access them by time travelling I think?).

Added offline shop data up until 5/8

Bug Fixes

Hitting “2” on the password and account screens no longer closes/opens the ES system.

Not necessarily a bug fix cause I needed to update the list anyways, but the version of the shop that loads if remote config fails might’ve been bugged last build. Apologies if that was the case.

What’s Next?

More Polly microgames. I wanted to have that done this month but it’ll probably be closer to early May unfortunately. We are also hoping to have some more music added next month (Several of the menus that currently play “Dreamlike Stasis” are only using it as a placeholder).

Enzio-Ware has become weirdly prophetic the past couple months. We already had to change when the game takes place from the initial 1.0 version of the game, and now even parts of the epilogue are starting to read like commentary on things that happened AFTER I first outlined its plot. Maybe once we finish the game things will get better...

I hope you all stay safe and healthy!