 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18247350 Edited 26 April 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing: faster Shepherd fire, faster Goatherd masts, stronger Megalith, weaker Mortar. Changes: better Japanese, simplified PvE/PvP. Fixes: no more lag in long battles, PvPRocketTurtle costs match PvE, Bodykits fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Battle Cruisers Depot Windows Depot 955872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link