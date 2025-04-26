 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18247280 Edited 26 April 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Emote issue not working fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Little War Online MMORPG Depot Windows Depot 1050281
macOS Little War Online MMORPG Depot Mac Depot 1050282
Linux Little War Online MMORPG Depot Linux Depot 1050283
