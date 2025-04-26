Bugfix:
- Solved a bug where 'Continue' wouldn't load a save file properly.
- Solved a bug where mana would regen exponentially faster after each wave.
- Solved a bug where the Castle Path would get stuck and impossible to edit.
- Solved a bug where the EndScreen music wouldn't stop playing after going back to the menu.
Clarity and Improvements:
- Added a placeholder button that rebuilds the path to avoid any situation where it would get stuck.
- Updated empty tiles sprite to better communicate that it's possible to add rooms to them.
- Updated Tooltip collider to avoid overlapping.
- Fixed Synergy tooltip texts.
Balancing:
- New Mana Regen reward values after bugfix.
- Re-roll cost reduced.
- Small adjustments to Torture cards.
Changed files in this update