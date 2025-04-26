 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18247199 Edited 26 April 2025 – 04:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix:

  • Solved a bug where 'Continue' wouldn't load a save file properly.
  • Solved a bug where mana would regen exponentially faster after each wave.
  • Solved a bug where the Castle Path would get stuck and impossible to edit.
  • Solved a bug where the EndScreen music wouldn't stop playing after going back to the menu.

Clarity and Improvements:

  • Added a placeholder button that rebuilds the path to avoid any situation where it would get stuck.
  • Updated empty tiles sprite to better communicate that it's possible to add rooms to them.
  • Updated Tooltip collider to avoid overlapping.
  • Fixed Synergy tooltip texts.

Balancing:

  • New Mana Regen reward values after bugfix.
  • Re-roll cost reduced.
  • Small adjustments to Torture cards.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1659531
  • Loading history…
