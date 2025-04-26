Fixing a few bugs this Friday evening. I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Found and fixed an issue that would cause SimPlayers to lose their offhand items when equipping a new 2H mainhand item for themselves

Fixed auction house not displaying every item for sale until you purchase something

Fixed bug where you could select a vendor slot, go to another vendor and purchase whatever was in that vendor slot for the price of the first slot you selected

Fixed the bug where some corpses would glow without glowey loot on them

Fixed bug where Item Titles would stay open when closing inventory

Fixed Alyssa Faenon's quest to give equal xp to other class quests

Fixed Nylith's Faerie Dust quest to be repeatable

Apotheosis lost Vithean Frenzy proc and gained Vithean Revenge proc (this is a weapon buff)