26 April 2025 Build 18247141 Edited 26 April 2025 – 08:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixing a few bugs this Friday evening. I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Here's what's going live:

  • Found and fixed an issue that would cause SimPlayers to lose their offhand items when equipping a new 2H mainhand item for themselves

  • Fixed auction house not displaying every item for sale until you purchase something

  • Fixed bug where you could select a vendor slot, go to another vendor and purchase whatever was in that vendor slot for the price of the first slot you selected

  • Fixed the bug where some corpses would glow without glowey loot on them

  • Fixed bug where Item Titles would stay open when closing inventory

  • Fixed Alyssa Faenon's quest to give equal xp to other class quests

  • Fixed Nylith's Faerie Dust quest to be repeatable

  • Apotheosis lost Vithean Frenzy proc and gained Vithean Revenge proc (this is a weapon buff)

  • 'M' Opens the Map (rebindable)

Please let me know of any continuing issues!

-Brian

