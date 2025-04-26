 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18247124
Build 0.1.19 release

Build 0.1.19 release

Create a fresh save file, or you'll experience bugs!

Skill Cards are currently disabled for balancing purposes.

Additions and Fixes:

  • Now difficulties are unlocking one after another, starting from difficulty 0. If Player completes any new difficulty, he unlocks this difficulty for all weapons.

  • Added a new Cheat Sin, that unlocks all difficulties.

  • Reworked prices and max amount for Skull Sacrifice. Also added new options to upgrade there.

  • Some changes to the Shrine Upgrades. Tweaked the price and max amount of powerful upgrades.

  • In Weapon Upgrades buffed SMG Bullet DMG and nerfed Shotgun Bullet DMG.

  • T2_Ammo_1 card now has a new effect, and decareased the Bullet DMG penalty on T3_AttackSpeed_1 card.

  • Some UI changes to Skull Sacrifice menu.

  • FIXED: Some magical powers were causing the Player to be stuck, after pressing the teleport to the Final Boss arena. I hope it's fixed now...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3528991
  • Loading history…
