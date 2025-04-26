Build 0.1.19 release
Create a fresh save file, or you'll experience bugs!
Skill Cards are currently disabled for balancing purposes.
Additions and Fixes:
-
Now difficulties are unlocking one after another, starting from difficulty 0. If Player completes any new difficulty, he unlocks this difficulty for all weapons.
-
Added a new Cheat Sin, that unlocks all difficulties.
-
Reworked prices and max amount for Skull Sacrifice. Also added new options to upgrade there.
-
Some changes to the Shrine Upgrades. Tweaked the price and max amount of powerful upgrades.
-
In Weapon Upgrades buffed SMG Bullet DMG and nerfed Shotgun Bullet DMG.
-
T2_Ammo_1 card now has a new effect, and decareased the Bullet DMG penalty on T3_AttackSpeed_1 card.
-
Some UI changes to Skull Sacrifice menu.
-
FIXED: Some magical powers were causing the Player to be stuck, after pressing the teleport to the Final Boss arena. I hope it's fixed now...
Changed files in this update