Now difficulties are unlocking one after another, starting from difficulty 0. If Player completes any new difficulty, he unlocks this difficulty for all weapons.

Added a new Cheat Sin, that unlocks all difficulties.

Reworked prices and max amount for Skull Sacrifice. Also added new options to upgrade there.

Some changes to the Shrine Upgrades. Tweaked the price and max amount of powerful upgrades.

In Weapon Upgrades buffed SMG Bullet DMG and nerfed Shotgun Bullet DMG.

T2_Ammo_1 card now has a new effect, and decareased the Bullet DMG penalty on T3_AttackSpeed_1 card.

Some UI changes to Skull Sacrifice menu.