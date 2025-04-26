Hello Mineral Defenders!

This update brings huge optimizations and performance fixes. The game should run much smoother, especially in the late game. Many of the performance killing issues have been squished!

It also introduces the "Round Summary" menu where you can view the aggregated statistics of many things throughout your run, including tower damage, mineral income, damage per second, and many more!

Now you can optimize your builds much easier! You can open the round summary via the in game pause menu.

As always, suggestions and feedback are much appreciated. Discussions for suggestions and bugs are mostly held in the Discord server, it's a great place to chat if you want to see some changes!

Changelog:

Added:

Added new code using the Unreal Engine Niagara Data Channel system to draw particle systems much faster and more efficiently. Most particle effects are now using this new system, leading to much better framerate.

Added multi threaded code for many things, such as target acquisition and power generation.

Added options of view distance for enemy health bars, damage numbers and structure indicators.

Added the "Round Summary" menu.

Added extra caching of components.

Changed:

Disabled collision on structures, slight performance improvement since they didn't need collision anyway.

Actually removed the max stat cap for tower damage and range (Optimizer will still have a max range of 1000).

Fixed:

Fixed the acid tower having inconsistent targeting.

Fixed memory leaks due to some particle effects never ending.

Fixed the missile doing a strange rotation when exiting the missile tower.

Fixed the music tracks occasionally not resuming at the correct time.

Also a special thanks to "ErrandBoy" from the Discord server for providing their late game save file, used for performance profiling and to generate the screenshot for this update!