Fixed an issue where the game window was not recognized as focused when the app started.
Fixed an issue where the frame rate setting was not working.
Currently Known Issues
Some players may experience issues with the leaderboard and achievements.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed an issue where the game window was not recognized as focused when the app started.
Fixed an issue where the frame rate setting was not working.
Currently Known Issues
Some players may experience issues with the leaderboard and achievements.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update