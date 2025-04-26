Piece together the myriad wonders and paint dreams of the immortal spirits—Immortal Spirits' Atlas is now officially available on Steam! You're invited to join in crafting this fantastical world with us!

This is a simple jigsaw puzzle game. It doesn't have gorgeous graphics, flashy skills, or unique creativity. However, playing such a small game occasionally can be a good way to relax and lift your spirits. It's also a nice addition to your collection!

