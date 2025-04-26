 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18246953 Edited 26 April 2025 – 03:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Bugs Fixes:

  • Fixed some issues that cause the game to freeze

  • Fixed an issue that caused 2 of each item to be placed in the bags at the Cash Register

  • Fixed an issue that caused the player to be unusable after loading a saved game that has the player “Returning to the Store”

Balancing:

  • Lowered the cost of Chest Freezer, Cooler (S), WH Shelf, and Walk-In Cooler Shelf

Improvements:

  • The likelihood of receiving Tasks is now based on how many Tasks are currently open

