Bugs Fixes:
-
Fixed some issues that cause the game to freeze
-
Fixed an issue that caused 2 of each item to be placed in the bags at the Cash Register
-
Fixed an issue that caused the player to be unusable after loading a saved game that has the player “Returning to the Store”
Balancing:
- Lowered the cost of Chest Freezer, Cooler (S), WH Shelf, and Walk-In Cooler Shelf
Improvements:
- The likelihood of receiving Tasks is now based on how many Tasks are currently open
