26 April 2025 Build 18246949 Edited 26 April 2025 – 03:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed the layer relationship between the castle and the bats.
Fixed the issue that monsters don't spawn at the map portals.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3649481
