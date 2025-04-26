Thanks again for playing! We've been pouring over all your feedback and hope this is another huge step in improving the game. This update includes reworking global mods (choose what to unlock and upgrade + more nuanced, point based equip system), new difficulty choices, tons of balance improvements, and dozens of fixes.
Let us know your thoughts!
-
Overall Changes
-
Survival mode has been renamed to campaign mode in order to better identify it as the game's primary mode and to reflect its overall progression goals
-
Missions are now locked until you beat the first area on Verdentis in campaign
-
You can now choose which global mods to craft, using specific combinations of colored minerals.
-
Global and in-game mods are now always crafted at a common rarity (except for mods that have a single, predefined rarity). You can now upgrade mods to a higher rarity by spending colored minerals for global mods, or banner points for in-game mods. All duplicate global mods at lower rarities will automatically be sold. You can also now sell in-game mods.
-
Global mods now have star ratings based on their effectiveness and value. Star ratings affect their crafting costs, and global mods equipped in campaign mode are now limited by a maximum number of total stars
-
You can now choose the difficulty when starting a campaign survival game, which affects how many mods you can add, resource drop rates, boss perks, as well as xp earned
-
Survival mode is generally more difficult (with more enemies spawning) in attacks 20+
-
You can now generate flat terrain in most campaign areas
-
Turrets can now attack into and out of liquid, but have reduced accuracy when doing so
-
Enemy bosses can no longer be knocked back from forceful attacks
-
You can no longer restore environmental blocks when not in sandbox game modes
-
Rewinding an attack no longer costs colored minerals, but attacks that are replayed over the course of a single survival run will no longer give colored minerals
-
Rainbow minerals now exchange at a 1:1 rate for colored minerals, and achievement rewards at higher star levels have been increased. You can also now exchange 5 of any colored mineral for 1 rainbow mineral.
-
Added a multiplier option to the currency exchange window
-
You can now bind other mouse buttons (besides just left, right, and middle)
-
Weapon sounds from your equipment should now be played in stereo
-
Balance
-
Drill blocks now generate 5 ore every attack, regardless of where they are in a stack, making them a poor starting investment but a good long term one
-
Sniper turrets can no longer attack moving targets. Also, increased their rotation speed, reduced their attack delay, and increased their attack speed, from 6s per attack to 5s
-
Laser cost increased from 70/20 to 60/40
-
Rotary cannon turret no longer has a reload time
-
Plasma gun turret cost reduced from 60/0 to 50/0
-
Zapper turret range increased from 9 blocks to 14 blocks
-
MIRV missile spread has been increased
-
Minigun's ammo drastically increased from 100 to 200
-
Autocannon ammo increased from 30 to 40
-
Shotgun and melee weapons are now ready to use more quickly after running
-
Proximity drone cost drastically reduced from 320/20 to 120/40 and removed its reload
-
Seeker no longer has a time limit and its setup time has been reduced to 1 second (from 2)
-
Adapter damage increased for primary targets from 70 to 100
-
Attacker bot's range increased from 16 to 20 blocks
-
Armor bot's hp increased from 500 to 600. Added a 3-second slow effect to its attack
-
Reaper soldier hp increased from 20 to 30, removed their aiming time, and increased their range from 9 to 12 blocks
-
Sky ranger soldier hp increased from 30 to 40
-
Increased jump range of sky rangers and goblock jumpers
-
Soldier cost reduced from 10/70 to 60/10, and increased their damage from 3 to 4 per attack
-
Special troop costs have been adjusted based on the basic squad size (so special units for squads with 1 unit will cost at least the full squad amount). Most costs for the basic troop squads have been reduced, and special unit costs have generally been increased.
-
Increased Goblock Beast and Zomblock Brute hp
-
The range boost mod now increases turret range using a percentage of its default range, rather than a flat amount
-
Reduced max hp gained from Zomblock Overlord special ability with the enduring perk. Also reduced the hp of bosses with the enduring perk from 1500 to 1200
-
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where various AOE effects would not get removed, resulting in permanent or stacking stat effects (this applied to equipment effects, allied special units, and enemy special units)
-
Fixed a bug where you could re-collect rare minerals when replaying a boss attack in campaign mode
-
Fixed a bug where you could craft in-game mods and then get the banner points back after quitting the app completely
-
Fixed a bug where Goblock Crazy Docs and Goblock Tinkerers would sometimes not show up in the list of enemies in the attack info window
-
Fixed a bug where the fusion power mod would disable the powered area of your power generator blocks
-
Fixed a bug where mining blocks would not collect ore after an attack when the power pack mod was applied to them
-
Fixed a bug where equipment would unlock permanently after equipping and removing an unlock equipment mod
-
Fixed a bug where orbital lasers could sometimes attack moving targets on unlocked FPS
-
Fixed a bug with text wrapping when viewing long mission descriptions in the main menu
-
Fixed a bug where button labels were not visible when text was too long (happened sometimes on non-english languages)
-
Fixed a bug where Goblock Tinkerers and Goblock Crazy Docs wouldn't show up in the attack info
-
Fixed a bug where blade bot couldn't hit some nearby enemies
-
Fixed a bug where MIRV projectiles were facing the wrong way
-
Fixed a bug where melee enemies could sometimes attack a block through another block
-
Fixed a bug where “Enemy Races Fight” setting in mission builder was resetting whenever the window was opened
-
Fixed a bug where opening a radial menu blocked you from doing keyboard actions (move, jump, etc)
-
Fixed a bug where controls (mouse, keyboard) could become stuck-pressed when leaving the app
-
Further reduces equipment attack effects in first-person view when screen flashes is turned off in the options
-
Fixed a bug with certain looping sounds (lasers, miniguns, etc)
-
Fixed a crash that could happen while terraforming or loading certain generated terrains
-
Fixed a crash that could happen when using nukes
-
Fixed a crash that could happen when tides change
-
Potentially fixed a crash that could happen when Firebearers shot a banner
-
China Region (中国地区)
-
We have a solution for the online features (including account sync) implemented in this build, but it is opt-in only until we confirm it works from beta testers in China. Once the solution is confirmed working, then we will release an update with the feature enabled. Thank you for your patience!
我们已在此版本中实现了适用于在线功能（包括账号同步）的解决方案，但目前仅限自愿启用，直到我们从中国的测试用户那里确认其有效。一旦确认解决方案可行，我们将发布更新并启用该功能。感谢您的耐心等待！
Changed files in this update