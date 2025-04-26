Thanks again for playing! We've been pouring over all your feedback and hope this is another huge step in improving the game. This update includes reworking global mods (choose what to unlock and upgrade + more nuanced, point based equip system), new difficulty choices, tons of balance improvements, and dozens of fixes.

Let us know your thoughts!

Overall Changes

Survival mode has been renamed to campaign mode in order to better identify it as the game's primary mode and to reflect its overall progression goals

Missions are now locked until you beat the first area on Verdentis in campaign

You can now choose which global mods to craft, using specific combinations of colored minerals.

Global and in-game mods are now always crafted at a common rarity (except for mods that have a single, predefined rarity). You can now upgrade mods to a higher rarity by spending colored minerals for global mods, or banner points for in-game mods. All duplicate global mods at lower rarities will automatically be sold. You can also now sell in-game mods.

Global mods now have star ratings based on their effectiveness and value. Star ratings affect their crafting costs, and global mods equipped in campaign mode are now limited by a maximum number of total stars

You can now choose the difficulty when starting a campaign survival game, which affects how many mods you can add, resource drop rates, boss perks, as well as xp earned

Survival mode is generally more difficult (with more enemies spawning) in attacks 20+

You can now generate flat terrain in most campaign areas

Turrets can now attack into and out of liquid, but have reduced accuracy when doing so

Enemy bosses can no longer be knocked back from forceful attacks

You can no longer restore environmental blocks when not in sandbox game modes

Rewinding an attack no longer costs colored minerals, but attacks that are replayed over the course of a single survival run will no longer give colored minerals

Rainbow minerals now exchange at a 1:1 rate for colored minerals, and achievement rewards at higher star levels have been increased. You can also now exchange 5 of any colored mineral for 1 rainbow mineral.

Added a multiplier option to the currency exchange window

You can now bind other mouse buttons (besides just left, right, and middle)

Weapon sounds from your equipment should now be played in stereo

Balance

Drill blocks now generate 5 ore every attack, regardless of where they are in a stack, making them a poor starting investment but a good long term one

Sniper turrets can no longer attack moving targets. Also, increased their rotation speed, reduced their attack delay, and increased their attack speed, from 6s per attack to 5s

Laser cost increased from 70/20 to 60/40

Rotary cannon turret no longer has a reload time

Plasma gun turret cost reduced from 60/0 to 50/0

Zapper turret range increased from 9 blocks to 14 blocks

MIRV missile spread has been increased

Minigun's ammo drastically increased from 100 to 200

Autocannon ammo increased from 30 to 40

Shotgun and melee weapons are now ready to use more quickly after running

Proximity drone cost drastically reduced from 320/20 to 120/40 and removed its reload

Seeker no longer has a time limit and its setup time has been reduced to 1 second (from 2)

Adapter damage increased for primary targets from 70 to 100

Attacker bot's range increased from 16 to 20 blocks

Armor bot's hp increased from 500 to 600. Added a 3-second slow effect to its attack

Reaper soldier hp increased from 20 to 30, removed their aiming time, and increased their range from 9 to 12 blocks

Sky ranger soldier hp increased from 30 to 40

Increased jump range of sky rangers and goblock jumpers

Soldier cost reduced from 10/70 to 60/10, and increased their damage from 3 to 4 per attack

Special troop costs have been adjusted based on the basic squad size (so special units for squads with 1 unit will cost at least the full squad amount). Most costs for the basic troop squads have been reduced, and special unit costs have generally been increased.

Increased Goblock Beast and Zomblock Brute hp

The range boost mod now increases turret range using a percentage of its default range, rather than a flat amount

Reduced max hp gained from Zomblock Overlord special ability with the enduring perk. Also reduced the hp of bosses with the enduring perk from 1500 to 1200

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where various AOE effects would not get removed, resulting in permanent or stacking stat effects (this applied to equipment effects, allied special units, and enemy special units)

Fixed a bug where you could re-collect rare minerals when replaying a boss attack in campaign mode

Fixed a bug where you could craft in-game mods and then get the banner points back after quitting the app completely

Fixed a bug where Goblock Crazy Docs and Goblock Tinkerers would sometimes not show up in the list of enemies in the attack info window

Fixed a bug where the fusion power mod would disable the powered area of your power generator blocks

Fixed a bug where mining blocks would not collect ore after an attack when the power pack mod was applied to them

Fixed a bug where equipment would unlock permanently after equipping and removing an unlock equipment mod

Fixed a bug where orbital lasers could sometimes attack moving targets on unlocked FPS

Fixed a bug with text wrapping when viewing long mission descriptions in the main menu

Fixed a bug where button labels were not visible when text was too long (happened sometimes on non-english languages)

Fixed a bug where Goblock Tinkerers and Goblock Crazy Docs wouldn't show up in the attack info

Fixed a bug where blade bot couldn't hit some nearby enemies

Fixed a bug where MIRV projectiles were facing the wrong way

Fixed a bug where melee enemies could sometimes attack a block through another block

Fixed a bug where “Enemy Races Fight” setting in mission builder was resetting whenever the window was opened

Fixed a bug where opening a radial menu blocked you from doing keyboard actions (move, jump, etc)

Fixed a bug where controls (mouse, keyboard) could become stuck-pressed when leaving the app

Further reduces equipment attack effects in first-person view when screen flashes is turned off in the options

Fixed a bug with certain looping sounds (lasers, miniguns, etc)

Fixed a crash that could happen while terraforming or loading certain generated terrains

Fixed a crash that could happen when using nukes

Fixed a crash that could happen when tides change

Potentially fixed a crash that could happen when Firebearers shot a banner

