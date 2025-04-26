Greetings Pilgrims;

This minor update contains a few critical updates for the game before launch. After some testing on this current build, one more update will be added. Then, we should be good to go for launch and can look to the future.

Patch Notes

We added a poster for MasotankaTV from Twitch as a thank-you for their support and content.

Some additional checks and fixes were added to ensure colonists don't walk around as just heads.

A fix was added to ensure colonists begin work correctly after being assigned.

Changed the total research list to 118 to match the real number

Tweaked the cost for tier 5 exports to better align with the cost and gains from export 4

I added a few sounds to the correct sound classes where there were issues, such as the aerial defense cannon rotation. It is now tied correctly to the SFX volume slider, as well as a few other sounds that were missing sound classes.

I added a DPI curve to the HUDs that should help scale the resolution for very small or very large screens.

Next, I need some testers to check out how the game handles their resolutions. I cannot test 4k, 8k, and ultra-wide resolutions, so I rely on others to help me test these changes and then push any tweaks to this system, leaving a few other small bits of polish to finish.