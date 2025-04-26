Hi everyone!

What incredible first week. We honestly never predicted you all would enjoy our silly little tree cutting incremental game like you have...we're just absolutely blown away by the support.

We've been listening intently on all of the things you wish to see in the game, and doing our best to bring them in one way or another, and this update is the first of these improvements.

We're working on a major optimization update as well, and that will be coming hopefully by the end of the weekend.

Like with all big updates, no matter how much we test, it's always possible something weird sneaks in, so please let us know in the discussions or on Discord of any issues and we'll promptly get to them!

Now, on to the good stuff:

Version 1.07

New Ending Cinematics (spoilers)

The endings have always felt kind of bland, especially the fairy arch which didn't really have one.

With this update that's is a thing of the past! The fairy arch now has an official ending cinematic and the gnome arch as been improved at the end.

Widescreen Support

One of the most requested features is support for widescreen, and thanks to someone with a bit of knowledge and interest in helping improve widescreen gameplay we can officially say it's working.

In fact, in windowed mode you can resize the window to pretty obscure aspect ratios, but it does break down if you go a bit too crazy with it.

Looking forward to you widescreen player's feedback, hopefully it works for you!

Quality of Life Improvements

Logs can now be grabbed, useful when getting stuck behind stumps.

Better notifications at the Mushroom Kiosk (still needs a little more).

Prompts appear to inform you of when you're about to lock the game into one of the endings.

The game now saves when you rest and when you exit.

Skins have been made persistent between saves (there is a refund of Amber Shards coming for those who have finished the endings, soon).

The final saw is now toggled when hitting the chop button, no longer requiring it to be held down.

General Balancing

Stamina from berry bushes has been increased drastically.

Stamina from energy drinks has been increased a little.

The Drone

The missing drone pieces have been brought in closer to the starting area, and you can find them much earlier, requiring only the tier 3 axe for one of the pieces.

Now that the pieces are easier to locate, the circles for them on the map have been removed, but the boilers are still marked.

The drone has had all of it's stats buffed to make it more useful

Bug Fixes

There have been a number of bug fixes, but here are the top ones.