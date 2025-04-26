Content Adjustments
-
Maximum frame rate capped at 60 FPS (may not apply on high-refresh-rate displays due to VSync).
-
Optimized audio implementation and added some missing sound effects.
-
Increased font size in certain UI elements for better compatibility with Steam Deck.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed incorrect background music switching when returning to the main menu during gameplay.
-
Fixed an issue where protective weapons were not hidden when the player was attacked by monsters.
