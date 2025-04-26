 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18246785 Edited 26 April 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Adjustments

  • Maximum frame rate capped at 60 FPS (may not apply on high-refresh-rate displays due to VSync).

  • Optimized audio implementation and added some missing sound effects.

  • Increased font size in certain UI elements for better compatibility with Steam Deck.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect background music switching when returning to the main menu during gameplay.

  • Fixed an issue where protective weapons were not hidden when the player was attacked by monsters.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3150511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link