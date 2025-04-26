It is Friday, and you know what that means.
A few new mini games. A few sneaky changes. And some highly responsible city infrastructure that definitely is not trying to murder you.
🎮 3 New Mini-Games Added
Fresh challenges await at the door. Test your skills with quick hands, sharp eyes, and a little luck. Every delivery is now a little more unpredictable in the best way.
🚧 Fire Hydrants Deployed
They are here to help, allegedly. Just remember they are part of the city. A living, chaotic, unpredictable city. Totally safe.
🔪 Hitboxes Trimmed
We shaved off some hitbox girth across the board so you can scootch past zombies with a little more grace. More enemies. Tighter squeezes. Fewer excuses.
🛠 Other Fixes
Probably fixed some stuff. Probably broke some stuff too. You know how it goes.
Brought to you by VladCo™
Proud sponsors of urban chaos and card based gambling since the fall of man.
Changed files in this update