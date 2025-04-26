CUSTOMER MOVEMENT ISSUES HAVE BEEN FIXED.( If you still encounter any problems, please let us know.)
Added an [Optimized Liquid Physics] option to the settings menu to address FPS drops and crash issues during oil extraction. Players experiencing performance issues can enable this setting.
Fixed an issue where the Pumper could not be destroyed.
Added an exit button to the Store Customization screen.
Minor performance optimizations.
Various small bug fixes.
Minor UI adjustments.
Patch Notes (Version 0.0.2)
Update notes via Steam Community
