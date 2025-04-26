 Skip to content

Major 26 April 2025 Build 18246622 Edited 26 April 2025 – 02:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
I'm super excited to finally bring you the biggest (and only) update since launch: 4-Player Mode is officially live!

4-player mode has been the main focus of this update — it’s been a ton of work, but I think it’s going to make matches way more chaotic, hilarious, and fun.
Now you can brawl with twice the players and double the mayhem!

New Items Added:

Along with 4-player support, I also snuck in a few new items to spice things up:

  • Camera — Flashbangs all players except you when used!

  • Landmine — Place it and wait for someone to have a very bad day.

  • Trampoline — Reflects bullets back toward the shooter. Perfect for chaotic plays and epic moments.

Lobby System Overhaul:

Lobbies have been completely reworked to make playing with friends (or strangers) way easier:

Public Lobbies — Make your lobby visible to everyone, so anyone can join and jump into the action.

Private Lobbies — Want to keep it just friends? Create a private lobby and share the random lobby code to invite only who you want.

Steam Usernames:

To help you distinguish yourself in the madness, the game now shows your Steam username above your avatar!

Bugs and Fixes:

  • Fixed lobby creation/joining issues after already ending a match

  • Fixed some projectile collisions not registering properly on laggy connections.

  • Smoothed out some minor UI glitches in the lobby and match end screens.

  • Adjusted item spawn rates to better suit 4-player matches.

  • Various item balancing tweaks

  • Various small network performance and stability improvements.

  • Fixed throwing knife speed inconsistencies

📢 Thank you!

Thanks so much for playing Battle Mayhem and being patient while I got this massive update ready.
4-player mode was a huge undertaking but I’m really happy with where it landed — and there’s more to come in the future!

As always, if you spot any bugs, feel free to let me know in the discussions or via a review.
Now grab some of your friends, and have fun with this new update!💥

