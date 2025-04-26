Hey everyone!

I'm super excited to finally bring you the biggest (and only) update since launch: 4-Player Mode is officially live!

4-player mode has been the main focus of this update — it’s been a ton of work, but I think it’s going to make matches way more chaotic, hilarious, and fun.

Now you can brawl with twice the players and double the mayhem!

New Items Added:

Along with 4-player support, I also snuck in a few new items to spice things up:

Camera — Flashbangs all players except you when used!

Landmine — Place it and wait for someone to have a very bad day.

Trampoline — Reflects bullets back toward the shooter. Perfect for chaotic plays and epic moments.

Lobby System Overhaul:

Lobbies have been completely reworked to make playing with friends (or strangers) way easier:

Public Lobbies — Make your lobby visible to everyone, so anyone can join and jump into the action.

Private Lobbies — Want to keep it just friends? Create a private lobby and share the random lobby code to invite only who you want.

Steam Usernames:

To help you distinguish yourself in the madness, the game now shows your Steam username above your avatar!

Bugs and Fixes:

Fixed lobby creation/joining issues after already ending a match

Fixed some projectile collisions not registering properly on laggy connections.

Smoothed out some minor UI glitches in the lobby and match end screens.

Adjusted item spawn rates to better suit 4-player matches.

Various item balancing tweaks

Various small network performance and stability improvements.

Fixed throwing knife speed inconsistencies

📢 Thank you!

Thanks so much for playing Battle Mayhem and being patient while I got this massive update ready.

4-player mode was a huge undertaking but I’m really happy with where it landed — and there’s more to come in the future!

As always, if you spot any bugs, feel free to let me know in the discussions or via a review.

Now grab some of your friends, and have fun with this new update!💥