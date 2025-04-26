Hey everyone!
I'm super excited to finally bring you the biggest (and only) update since launch: 4-Player Mode is officially live!
4-player mode has been the main focus of this update — it’s been a ton of work, but I think it’s going to make matches way more chaotic, hilarious, and fun.
Now you can brawl with twice the players and double the mayhem!
New Items Added:
Along with 4-player support, I also snuck in a few new items to spice things up:
-
Camera — Flashbangs all players except you when used!
-
Landmine — Place it and wait for someone to have a very bad day.
-
Trampoline — Reflects bullets back toward the shooter. Perfect for chaotic plays and epic moments.
Lobby System Overhaul:
Lobbies have been completely reworked to make playing with friends (or strangers) way easier:
Public Lobbies — Make your lobby visible to everyone, so anyone can join and jump into the action.
Private Lobbies — Want to keep it just friends? Create a private lobby and share the random lobby code to invite only who you want.
Steam Usernames:
To help you distinguish yourself in the madness, the game now shows your Steam username above your avatar!
Bugs and Fixes:
-
Fixed lobby creation/joining issues after already ending a match
-
Fixed some projectile collisions not registering properly on laggy connections.
-
Smoothed out some minor UI glitches in the lobby and match end screens.
-
Adjusted item spawn rates to better suit 4-player matches.
-
Various item balancing tweaks
-
Various small network performance and stability improvements.
-
Fixed throwing knife speed inconsistencies
📢 Thank you!
Thanks so much for playing Battle Mayhem and being patient while I got this massive update ready.
4-player mode was a huge undertaking but I’m really happy with where it landed — and there’s more to come in the future!
As always, if you spot any bugs, feel free to let me know in the discussions or via a review.
Now grab some of your friends, and have fun with this new update!💥
