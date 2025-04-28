Version 0.8.11 Patch Notes
New Stuff:
-
Players now automatically get +5% Basic Attack Damage with each Level Up.
-
Replaced 9 weak Ice Mage Basic Attack talents with 9 new ones.
-
Improved the descriptions of a few talents.
-
Updated the description of Barbarian Rage to include the base damage of Flame Bursts.
Balancing:
-
Maximum armor was reduced from 90% to 75%.
-
Barbarian Leap now starts with a Medium Stagger level.
-
Leap Range talent changed to: +1 stagger level, +25% range.
-
Leap Range 2 talent removed.
-
Leap Stagger talent changed to: +2 stagger levels, +15% damage.
-
Barbarian AA Shield Gain talents changed to be 10% for elites and 20% for mini bosses.
-
Barbarian AA Shield on Hit talents changed to be 24 shields for elites/mini bosses.
-
Barbarian AA Regen On Hit talents changed to be +5 for elites and +10 for mini bosses.
-
Removed Barbarian AA Heavy Swing 4 talent
-
Rage Burst Damage talent duration drawback reduced from -2s -> -1.5s.
-
Rage HP Regen talent health regen per enemy increased from 0.75 -> 1.
-
Axe Throw HP Regen 2 talent increased regen from +25% -> +30% and reduced range drawback from -20% -> -12%.
-
Axe Throw Sacrifice talent cost reduced from 9% max hp -> 8% and shields gained changed from 50 -> 4% max health as shields.
-
Axe Throw Haymaker cast speed drawback changed from -45% -> -35%.
-
Axe Throw Heal talent drawback changed from -1 pierce -> -15% damage.
-
Whirlwind Stun Chance talent changed from medium stagger -> heavy stagger.
-
Whirlwind Burning Path talent damage changed from 18 -> 50% total whirlwind damage.
-
Whirlwind HP Regen/Hit talent drawback reduced from +2s cd -> +1.5s cd.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed the taskbar icon for Windows.
-
Fixed an issue where the cooldown counter for Leap could show as negative.
-
Fixed an issue where the flames from the Igniting Flame Bursts quest reward didn't match the Rage ability colors.
-
Fixed an issue where you could sometimes destroy a portal by dying next to it.
-
Fixed a UI issue where the barbarian's damage stat sometimes showed an incorrect value on clients.
-
Fixed an issue where Igniting Flame Bursts wouldn't trigger correctly.
Changed files in this update