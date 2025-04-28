 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18246517 Edited 28 April 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 0.8.11 Patch Notes

New Stuff:

  • Players now automatically get +5% Basic Attack Damage with each Level Up.

  • Replaced 9 weak Ice Mage Basic Attack talents with 9 new ones.

  • Improved the descriptions of a few talents.

  • Updated the description of Barbarian Rage to include the base damage of Flame Bursts.

Balancing:

  • Maximum armor was reduced from 90% to 75%.

  • Barbarian Leap now starts with a Medium Stagger level.

  • Leap Range talent changed to: +1 stagger level, +25% range.

  • Leap Range 2 talent removed.

  • Leap Stagger talent changed to: +2 stagger levels, +15% damage.

  • Barbarian AA Shield Gain talents changed to be 10% for elites and 20% for mini bosses.

  • Barbarian AA Shield on Hit talents changed to be 24 shields for elites/mini bosses.

  • Barbarian AA Regen On Hit talents changed to be +5 for elites and +10 for mini bosses.

  • Removed Barbarian AA Heavy Swing 4 talent

  • Rage Burst Damage talent duration drawback reduced from -2s -> -1.5s.

  • Rage HP Regen talent health regen per enemy increased from 0.75 -> 1.

  • Axe Throw HP Regen 2 talent increased regen from +25% -> +30% and reduced range drawback from -20% -> -12%.

  • Axe Throw Sacrifice talent cost reduced from 9% max hp -> 8% and shields gained changed from 50 -> 4% max health as shields.

  • Axe Throw Haymaker cast speed drawback changed from -45% -> -35%.

  • Axe Throw Heal talent drawback changed from -1 pierce -> -15% damage.

  • Whirlwind Stun Chance talent changed from medium stagger -> heavy stagger.

  • Whirlwind Burning Path talent damage changed from 18 -> 50% total whirlwind damage.

  • Whirlwind HP Regen/Hit talent drawback reduced from +2s cd -> +1.5s cd.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the taskbar icon for Windows.

  • Fixed an issue where the cooldown counter for Leap could show as negative.

  • Fixed an issue where the flames from the Igniting Flame Bursts quest reward didn't match the Rage ability colors.

  • Fixed an issue where you could sometimes destroy a portal by dying next to it.

  • Fixed a UI issue where the barbarian's damage stat sometimes showed an incorrect value on clients.

  • Fixed an issue where Igniting Flame Bursts wouldn't trigger correctly.

