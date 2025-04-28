Updated the description of Barbarian Rage to include the base damage of Flame Bursts.

Improved the descriptions of a few talents.

Replaced 9 weak Ice Mage Basic Attack talents with 9 new ones.

Players now automatically get +5% Basic Attack Damage with each Level Up.

Maximum armor was reduced from 90% to 75%.

Barbarian Leap now starts with a Medium Stagger level.

Leap Range talent changed to: +1 stagger level, +25% range.

Leap Range 2 talent removed.

Leap Stagger talent changed to: +2 stagger levels, +15% damage.

Barbarian AA Shield Gain talents changed to be 10% for elites and 20% for mini bosses.

Barbarian AA Shield on Hit talents changed to be 24 shields for elites/mini bosses.

Barbarian AA Regen On Hit talents changed to be +5 for elites and +10 for mini bosses.

Removed Barbarian AA Heavy Swing 4 talent

Rage Burst Damage talent duration drawback reduced from -2s -> -1.5s.

Rage HP Regen talent health regen per enemy increased from 0.75 -> 1.

Axe Throw HP Regen 2 talent increased regen from +25% -> +30% and reduced range drawback from -20% -> -12%.

Axe Throw Sacrifice talent cost reduced from 9% max hp -> 8% and shields gained changed from 50 -> 4% max health as shields.

Axe Throw Haymaker cast speed drawback changed from -45% -> -35%.

Axe Throw Heal talent drawback changed from -1 pierce -> -15% damage.

Whirlwind Stun Chance talent changed from medium stagger -> heavy stagger.

Whirlwind Burning Path talent damage changed from 18 -> 50% total whirlwind damage.